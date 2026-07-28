Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Makes New $1.46 Million Investment in Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,900 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,464,000.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Corporation of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 165 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company's stock.

Packaging Corporation of America Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of PKG stock opened at $252.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.80. Packaging Corporation of America has a one year low of $189.03 and a one year high of $256.44. The company's fifty day moving average price is $228.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Packaging Corporation of America's revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.910-2.910 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Corporation of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Packaging Corporation of America's previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Packaging Corporation of America's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Corporation of America

In other news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 9,266 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.08, for a total value of $2,011,463.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 473,610 shares of the company's stock, valued at $102,811,258.80. This represents a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on PKG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Packaging Corporation of America from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $256.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings lowered Packaging Corporation of America from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $229.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Corporation of America has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $259.71.

Read Our Latest Report on PKG

Packaging Corporation of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America NYSE: PKG is a leading North American manufacturer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products. The company produces a range of paper-based packaging solutions including linerboard, corrugating medium, corrugated shipping containers, retail-ready packaging and point-of-purchase displays. In addition to core packaging products, Packaging Corporation of America offers packaging design, testing and supply-chain services intended to optimize protection, cost and sustainability for customers.

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, the company operates an integrated network of mills and corrugated manufacturing facilities across the United States and serves customers throughout North America in industries such as e-commerce, grocery and food & beverage, consumer packaged goods and industrial markets.

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