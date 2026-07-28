Go Pro
→ I’ve been warning my followers for 15 years to NOT do this … (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)tc pixel

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Makes New $1.46 Million Investment in Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Packaging Corporation of America logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,900 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,464,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Corporation of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 165 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company's stock.

Packaging Corporation of America Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of PKG stock opened at $252.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.80. Packaging Corporation of America has a one year low of $189.03 and a one year high of $256.44. The company's fifty day moving average price is $228.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Packaging Corporation of America's revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.910-2.910 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Corporation of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Packaging Corporation of America's previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Packaging Corporation of America's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Corporation of America

In other news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 9,266 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.08, for a total value of $2,011,463.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 473,610 shares of the company's stock, valued at $102,811,258.80. This represents a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on PKG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Packaging Corporation of America from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $256.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings lowered Packaging Corporation of America from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $229.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Corporation of America has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $259.71.

Read Our Latest Report on PKG

Packaging Corporation of America Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America NYSE: PKG is a leading North American manufacturer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products. The company produces a range of paper-based packaging solutions including linerboard, corrugating medium, corrugated shipping containers, retail-ready packaging and point-of-purchase displays. In addition to core packaging products, Packaging Corporation of America offers packaging design, testing and supply-chain services intended to optimize protection, cost and sustainability for customers.

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, the company operates an integrated network of mills and corrugated manufacturing facilities across the United States and serves customers throughout North America in industries such as e-commerce, grocery and food & beverage, consumer packaged goods and industrial markets.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Packaging Corporation of America Right Now?

Before you consider Packaging Corporation of America, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Packaging Corporation of America wasn't on the list.

While Packaging Corporation of America currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout Cover
The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout

The AI boom extends far beyond the biggest tech names. Discover 10 companies supplying the memory, storage, networking, semiconductor manufacturing, and power infrastructure that make AI possible. Learn where the next wave of AI investment opportunities may emerge—and the key risks investors should watch as the global AI buildout accelerates.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
I’ve been warning my followers for 15 years to NOT do this …
I’ve been warning my followers for 15 years to NOT do this …
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
BofA: Digital Dollar Coming 2025-2030
BofA: Digital Dollar Coming 2025-2030
From Decentralized Masters (Ad)
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
By Nathan Reiff | July 21, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines