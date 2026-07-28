Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Makes New $1.51 Million Investment in L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,369 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000.

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Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 254 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 97 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 547 shares of the company's stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the company's stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,631 shares of the company's stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, VP Melanie Rakita sold 2,180 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.45, for a total transaction of $676,781.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 4,192 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,301,406.40. The trade was a 34.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LHX. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies to $405.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $362.00 to $330.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of L3Harris Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $361.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LHX

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

LHX opened at $303.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.51. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $299.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.63. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $267.25 and a 52-week high of $379.23.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 7.71%.The firm's revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.400-11.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. L3Harris Technologies's dividend payout ratio is 54.29%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies NYSE: LHX is an American aerospace and defense company formed in 2019 through the combination of L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of technology solutions for government and commercial customers, with a particular emphasis on defense, intelligence and public safety applications.

The company's offerings span communications systems, avionics, electronic warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) sensors, space systems and mission integration.

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