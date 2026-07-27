Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Makes New $2.30 Million Investment in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,809 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $2,303,000.

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Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 2.3% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 13,662 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,417,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC now owns 123,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $48,767,000 after acquiring an additional 41,500 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,258,000. Broadhurst Jeffrey B acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 10,355 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 14,603 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.96, for a total value of $6,702,192.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,431,179.20. This trade represents a 16.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,394 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.02, for a total value of $1,527,367.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,461,387.16. The trade was a 19.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNPS. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Synopsys from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Synopsys from $505.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $570.06.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Synopsys

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $373.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $456.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $454.98. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $366.00 and a one year high of $651.73. The stock has a market cap of $71.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The company's revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.720-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.690 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

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