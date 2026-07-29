Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Makes New $535,000 Investment in Humana Inc. $HUM

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,086 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

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Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 30,797 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Humana by 3,350.6% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 336,572 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $58,358,000 after acquiring an additional 326,818 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Humana by 26.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 235,493 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $40,832,000 after acquiring an additional 49,578 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in Humana during the first quarter valued at approximately $979,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in Humana by 6.5% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,981 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Humana from $217.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. William Blair assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Humana from $214.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Humana from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $327.17.

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Humana Price Performance

NYSE:HUM opened at $388.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $367.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.71. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.11 and a 12-month high of $428.88.

Humana (NYSE:HUM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $9.97 by $0.34. Humana had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 0.82%.The company had revenue of $39.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $39.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $11.58 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Humana

Humana Inc NYSE: HUM is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana's products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

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