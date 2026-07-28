Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Makes New $910,000 Investment in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,941 shares of the online travel company's stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at $408,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $596,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,265 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 11,042 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $208,548.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,454.38. This represents a 6.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,702 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $1,095,566.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 105,448 shares in the company, valued at $24,569,384. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

Expedia Group Stock Up 7.1%

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $278.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.05 and a 52-week high of $303.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.54.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.55. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 84.33% and a net margin of 9.81%.The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Expedia Group's payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXPE. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Citic Securities decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $288.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EXPE

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

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