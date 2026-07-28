Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Makes New Investment in Northern Trust Corporation $NTRS

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,639 shares of the asset manager's stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000.

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A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NTRS. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other Northern Trust news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz acquired 225 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $166.41 per share, for a total transaction of $37,442.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 8,145 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,355,409.45. This trade represents a 2.84% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company's stock.

Northern Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $182.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25. Northern Trust Corporation has a 12-month low of $121.12 and a 12-month high of $191.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.24.

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This is a boost from Northern Trust's previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Northern Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $151.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $186.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $180.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Northern Trust

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation NASDAQ: NTRS is a global financial services firm headquartered in Chicago that provides asset servicing, asset management and wealth management solutions to institutions, corporations and high-net-worth individuals. The company's core businesses include custody and fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, trust and fiduciary services, private banking, and retirement and defined contribution plan services.

Northern Trust's product and service offerings span custody and fund accounting, portfolio and performance analytics, securities lending, cash management and foreign exchange, as well as discretionary and non-discretionary investment management.

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