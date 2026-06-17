Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Makes New Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 62,668 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock, valued at approximately $5,121,000.

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Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Gould Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 245.0% in the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 345 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company's stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $73.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.19 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.95. The company has a market cap of $149.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. HSBC lowered shares of Uber Technologies to a "reduce" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $104.97.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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