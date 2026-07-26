Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Purchases 21,065 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM - Free Report) by 51.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,135 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 21,065 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's holdings in Waste Management were worth $14,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% during the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 82,794 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $19,025,000 after buying an additional 19,324 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 18.3% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 123,706 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $28,426,000 after buying an additional 19,101 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,135,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 150,460 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $34,574,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 14,168 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Waste Management

Here are the key news stories impacting Waste Management this week:

Waste Management Price Performance

NYSE WM opened at $238.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.44. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $224.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.11 and a 52-week high of $248.13.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 31.90%. Waste Management's revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Waste Management's payout ratio is presently 54.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Waste Management from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Waste Management from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Waste Management from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $256.74.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WM

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc NYSE: WM is a leading provider of integrated waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span collection, transfer, disposal and recycling, along with landfill operations and related infrastructure. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management serves a broad customer base that includes residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients.

Core services include curbside and commercial waste collection, roll-off and temporary container services, materials recovery and recycling, and engineered landfill disposal.

Further Reading

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