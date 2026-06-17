Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Purchases 65,876 Shares of NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE - Free Report) by 210.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,203 shares of the footwear maker's stock after buying an additional 65,876 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's holdings in NIKE were worth $6,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its position in NIKE by 49,010.4% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 48,054,542 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $3,061,555,000 after buying an additional 47,956,692 shares in the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 125,648 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $8,005,000 after acquiring an additional 11,894 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 67,791 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,496,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on NIKE from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Evercore reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $69.00 to $57.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "hold" rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $60.89.

Read Our Latest Report on NKE

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $45.06 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.35 and a twelve month high of $80.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $44.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The footwear maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 4.84%.During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. NIKE's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.34 per share, with a total value of $173,360.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 41,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,777,893.48. This represents a 10.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook purchased 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.43 per share, with a total value of $1,060,750.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 130,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,536,266.40. This trade represents a 23.70% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 64,441 shares of company stock worth $2,734,204. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

NIKE Company Profile

Nike, Inc NYSE: NKE is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

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