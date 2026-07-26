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Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Purchases 75,300 Shares of Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

Written by MarketBeat
July 26, 2026
Kraft Heinz logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its Kraft Heinz stake by 37.5% in the first quarter, buying 75,300 additional shares and bringing its total holding to 276,176 shares worth about $6.2 million.
  • Kraft Heinz reported quarterly earnings of $0.58 per share, beating estimates, while revenue of $6.05 billion also topped expectations. The company reiterated FY 2026 EPS guidance of 1.98 to 2.10.
  • The stock is drawing mixed signals from the market, including a 6.2% dividend yield, mostly Hold/Sell analyst ratings, and notable insider selling by Diana Frost. Recent news also points to a Disney alliance and heavy call-option buying as potential catalysts.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its position in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC - Free Report) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,176 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 75,300 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $6,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 39.0% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 73,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 20,690 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 16.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 51,222 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 522,147 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,482,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

KHC opened at $25.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.57. Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $29.19. The company has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.09.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.89 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 23.05%.The company's quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Kraft Heinz from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $23.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Kraft Heinz this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Kraft Heinz announced a strategic alliance with Walt Disney spanning food service, media, events, and branded experiences, which could open new revenue and marketing opportunities and improve the company’s turnaround story. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: Traders bought 74,729 call options on KHC, far above normal volume, suggesting rising speculation on further upside in the shares.
  • Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlighting Kraft Heinz as an ideal LBO/take-private target may be supporting the stock by keeping deal speculation alive, especially given its beaten-down valuation profile. Article Title
  • Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary on consumer staples names, including KHC, suggests the stock remains a debated value play rather than a clear consensus winner. Article Title
  • Negative Sentiment: Recent market coverage noted that KHC had fallen in the prior session, reflecting ongoing investor caution around the company’s fundamentals and the broader consumer-staples backdrop. Article Title

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Diana Frost sold 18,502 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $426,471.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 102,667 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,474.35. The trade was a 15.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company NASDAQ: KHC is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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