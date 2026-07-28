Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Purchases New Shares in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,537 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. WealthCollab LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDXX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $775.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $640.00 to $620.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $749.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of IDXX opened at $556.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.55. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $556.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $593.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.12. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $518.55 and a twelve month high of $769.98.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.12 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 70.87%. The company's revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.450-14.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc NASDAQ: IDXX is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX's product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

Further Reading

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