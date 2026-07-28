Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Purchases Shares of 12,216 Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,216 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,724,000.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 231 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA purchased a new position in Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TPR. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Tapestry from $187.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $170.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tapestry

Tapestry Stock Performance

NYSE TPR opened at $147.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.69. The company has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of 47.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.43. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.62 and a 1 year high of $161.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.36. Tapestry had a return on equity of 229.70% and a net margin of 8.44%.The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.950-6.950 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Tapestry's payout ratio is 51.28%.

Insider Activity at Tapestry

In other Tapestry news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat sold 27,776 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total value of $3,691,152.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 652,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,701,954.26. The trade was a 4.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 19,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $2,738,371.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,258,585.16. The trade was a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.32% of the company's stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc is a New York City–based house of fashion brands that designs, produces and distributes a range of accessible luxury and lifestyle products. The company manages a portfolio led by Coach, along with Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, each offering distinct product lines that include handbags and leather goods, footwear, ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, small leather goods, jewelry and lifestyle items. Tapestry's operations encompass product design, marketing, wholesale partnerships, retail store operations and digital commerce.

Historically, the Coach brand traces its roots to a leather workshop in New York dating to the mid-20th century.

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