Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Raises Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,932 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 25,622 shares during the period. Netflix comprises approximately 0.8% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's holdings in Netflix were worth $21,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 257,549 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $24,763,000 after purchasing an additional 150,395 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 32,340 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Netflix by 142.0% in the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 298,074 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $28,660,000 after acquiring an additional 174,915 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its stake in Netflix by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 9,508 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.6% during the first quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 43,240 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

Get Netflix alerts: Sign Up

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $70.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $291.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm's 50-day moving average is $78.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.05. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.08 and a 12 month high of $126.71.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 28.22%.The firm had revenue of $12.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $2,402,636.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 284,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,054,207.88. This trade represents a 8.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 35,990 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.52, for a total value of $2,789,944.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 79,690 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,177,568.80. This represents a 31.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 899,839 shares of company stock worth $80,141,661. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities set a $75.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Netflix from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $85.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $92.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $103.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Netflix, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Netflix wasn't on the list.

While Netflix currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here