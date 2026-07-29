Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Reduces Holdings in Xylem Inc. $XYL

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report) by 74.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,250 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 9,459 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's holdings in Xylem were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E raised its holdings in Xylem by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 28,882 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP raised its holdings in Xylem by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 36,956 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 11,583 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Xylem by 197.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 157,304 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $18,798,000 after purchasing an additional 104,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 120.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 791,771 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $94,617,000 after purchasing an additional 432,400 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on XYL shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Xylem from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. CLSA raised Xylem to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Xylem from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Xylem from $159.00 to $157.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $153.15.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jerome A. Peribere purchased 1,210 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.61 per share, for a total transaction of $141,098.10. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 27,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,172,841.49. This trade represents a 4.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 4,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total transaction of $501,436.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,605 shares of the company's stock, valued at $423,443.30. This trade represents a 54.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

More Xylem News

Here are the key news stories impacting Xylem this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adjusted second-quarter earnings were $1.46 per share, exceeding the $1.34 analyst consensus and rising from $1.26 a year earlier. Net income increased to $263 million from $226 million. Xylem Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Adjusted second-quarter earnings were $1.46 per share, exceeding the $1.34 analyst consensus and rising from $1.26 a year earlier. Net income increased to $263 million from $226 million. Positive Sentiment: Xylem raised its 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $5.55-$5.70 from $5.35-$5.60, above the roughly $5.53 analyst estimate. Full-year revenue guidance was maintained at approximately $9.2 billion. Xylem raises annual profit forecast

Xylem raised its 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $5.55-$5.70 from $5.35-$5.60, above the roughly $5.53 analyst estimate. Full-year revenue guidance was maintained at approximately $9.2 billion. Positive Sentiment: Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 150 basis points year over year to 23.3%, supported by productivity savings, price realization and favorable business mix. Orders surged 42% year over year on a reported basis, or 41% organically.

Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 150 basis points year over year to 23.3%, supported by productivity savings, price realization and favorable business mix. Orders surged 42% year over year on a reported basis, or 41% organically. Positive Sentiment: Management said AI infrastructure is increasing water-treatment and water-management demand across semiconductor manufacturing, power generation, mining, food and beverage, and life sciences. Xylem Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Management said AI infrastructure is increasing water-treatment and water-management demand across semiconductor manufacturing, power generation, mining, food and beverage, and life sciences. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue totaled $2.336 billion, up about 1.5% year over year and broadly in line with expectations, indicating that the main upside came from profitability and orders rather than significant sales growth.

Revenue totaled $2.336 billion, up about 1.5% year over year and broadly in line with expectations, indicating that the main upside came from profitability and orders rather than significant sales growth. Neutral Sentiment: Recent analyst price targets have a median of $158.50, suggesting potential upside, although institutional activity was mixed, with more reported position reductions than additions.

Xylem Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of XYL stock opened at $124.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.29 and a 52-week high of $154.27.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Xylem had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 10.79%.The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.550-5.700 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Xylem's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.79%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

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