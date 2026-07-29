Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Sells 30,683 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report) by 68.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,879 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 30,683 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's holdings in PayPal were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,376,927 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $5,276,205,000 after buying an additional 5,534,462 shares during the period. Rule One Partners LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $2,043,000. Step Capital Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $6,130,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in PayPal by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,608,600 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $117,987,000 after acquiring an additional 121,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 705.2% in the 4th quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,651 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 88,151 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other PayPal news, insider Frank Keller sold 4,612 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $196,194.48. Following the transaction, the insider owned 41,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,260.18. The trade was a 9.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 3,379 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $144,587.41. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,983 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,325,762.57. The trade was a 9.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,543 shares of company stock worth $364,325. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

PayPal Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $58.32 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $46.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.02. The company has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.33. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.46 and a fifty-two week high of $79.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 15.00%.The company had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. PayPal's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Securities Group raised PayPal from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. HSBC began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Friday. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of PayPal from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of PayPal from a "neutral" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $55.01.

View Our Latest Analysis on PYPL

Key Headlines Impacting PayPal

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

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