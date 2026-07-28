Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Sells 4,528 Shares of Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA cut its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,517 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,528 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's holdings in Datadog were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 1,461.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Datadog by 242.6% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 273 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Datadog news, Director Michael James Callahan sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.47, for a total value of $3,343,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,980.12. This represents a 45.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 5,371 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total transaction of $1,256,330.61. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 127,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,909,136.06. This trade represents a 4.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,376,309 shares of company stock valued at $315,082,602 over the last 90 days. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. Evercore raised their target price on Datadog from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Datadog from $170.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Datadog from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $261.68.

Read Our Latest Report on Datadog

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG opened at $251.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.65 billion, a PE ratio of 662.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.54. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $98.01 and a one year high of $278.70.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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