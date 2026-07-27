Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Sells 5,923 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA trimmed its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,720 shares of the software company's stock after selling 5,923 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $867,480,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 44,345.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,280,515 shares of the software company's stock worth $675,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275,384 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,989,372 shares of the software company's stock valued at $884,884,000 after acquiring an additional 952,343 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Autodesk by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,868,159 shares of the software company's stock valued at $552,994,000 after acquiring an additional 950,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in Autodesk by 80.2% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,103,376 shares of the software company's stock worth $503,521,000 after purchasing an additional 936,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Janesh Moorjani acquired 2,500 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $197.67 per share, for a total transaction of $494,175.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 50,993 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,079,786.31. This represents a 5.16% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Cahill purchased 2,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $189.20 per share, with a total value of $378,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $756,800. This represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired a total of 7,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,644 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Autodesk from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $323.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADSK

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $209.75 on Monday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $214.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.95. The company has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.50 and a 12-month high of $329.09.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The software company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. Autodesk had a return on equity of 57.14% and a net margin of 19.49%.The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.400-12.650 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.100-3.140 EPS. Analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

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