Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Sells 6,400 Shares of Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lowered its position in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS - Free Report) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,258 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's holdings in Cintas were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Cintas alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTAS. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 1,712.5% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company's stock.

Cintas Price Performance

CTAS opened at $205.91 on Monday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $179.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Cintas Corporation has a 1 year low of $161.16 and a 1 year high of $226.75. The firm has a market cap of $82.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.06, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Cintas had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 42.05%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cintas has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.360-5.500 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cintas Corporation will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up from $228.00) on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $200.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Cintas to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $212.31.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cintas

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation NASDAQ: CTAS is a provider of business services and products focused on workplace appearance, safety and facility maintenance. The company is best known for its uniform rental and corporate apparel programs, which include rental, leasing and direct-purchase options, laundering and garment repair. Cintas markets its services to a wide range of end-users, including manufacturing, food service, healthcare, hospitality, retail and government customers.

Beyond uniforms, Cintas offers a suite of facility services and products designed to help organizations maintain clean, safe and compliant workplaces.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cintas, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cintas wasn't on the list.

While Cintas currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here