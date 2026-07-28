Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Takes $1.49 Million Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,023 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000.

Get EMCOR Group alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,893,792 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,158,603,000 after purchasing an additional 40,801 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,523 shares of the construction company's stock worth $869,343,000 after buying an additional 7,790 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in EMCOR Group by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,276,966 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $781,239,000 after purchasing an additional 327,606 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 799,271 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $488,986,000 after purchasing an additional 75,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 132,234.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669,611 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $409,661,000 after purchasing an additional 669,105 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMCOR Group Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE EME opened at $743.81 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $809.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $785.90. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $564.92 and a 12-month high of $951.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.13.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.54%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 29.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jason R. Nalbandian sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.43, for a total transaction of $685,144.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,157 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,550,199.51. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.78, for a total value of $1,851,560.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,149 shares in the company, valued at $9,395,741.22. This trade represents a 16.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,027 shares of company stock worth $8,957,466. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EME shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $918.00 target price on EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $871.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider EMCOR Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and EMCOR Group wasn't on the list.

While EMCOR Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here