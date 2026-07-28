Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Takes $767,000 Position in F5, Inc. $FFIV

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,651 shares of the network technology company's stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,357,293 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $1,878,023,000 after buying an additional 114,533 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,226,326 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $1,042,716,000 after buying an additional 53,712 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in F5 by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,753,652 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $702,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,291 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in F5 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $579,699,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of F5 by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,537,680 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $392,508,000 after acquiring an additional 106,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company's stock.

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F5 News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting F5 this week:

Positive Sentiment: F5 exceeded quarterly expectations. Fiscal Q3 2026 EPS was $4.73, up from $4.16 a year earlier and above the roughly $4.00 analyst consensus. Revenue reached $865.1 million, topping estimates of approximately $834.6 million. F5 Networks Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Fiscal Q3 2026 EPS was $4.73, up from $4.16 a year earlier and above the roughly $4.00 analyst consensus. Revenue reached $865.1 million, topping estimates of approximately $834.6 million. Positive Sentiment: Product growth remained strong. F5 reported 19% year-over-year product-revenue growth and 11% total-revenue growth, marking its eighth consecutive quarter of double-digit product growth. Management said customers continue to prioritize secure application and API delivery amid rising cybersecurity risks associated with artificial intelligence adoption. F5 Reports Third Quarter Results

F5 reported 19% year-over-year product-revenue growth and 11% total-revenue growth, marking its eighth consecutive quarter of double-digit product growth. Management said customers continue to prioritize secure application and API delivery amid rising cybersecurity risks associated with artificial intelligence adoption. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its outlook again. F5 increased its full-year revenue-growth forecast for the third time this year, reflecting robust demand for its secure networking solutions. Fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $17.21–$17.33 exceeds the $15.75 consensus, while fourth-quarter EPS guidance of $4.14–$4.26 is above the $3.95 consensus. Fourth-quarter revenue guidance of $870 million–$890 million also exceeds expectations. F5 Raises Annual Revenue Growth Forecast

F5 increased its full-year revenue-growth forecast for the third time this year, reflecting robust demand for its secure networking solutions. Fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $17.21–$17.33 exceeds the $15.75 consensus, while fourth-quarter EPS guidance of $4.14–$4.26 is above the $3.95 consensus. Fourth-quarter revenue guidance of $870 million–$890 million also exceeds expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Pre-earnings coverage had anticipated approximately $4.00 in EPS and $833.6 million in revenue, leaving the focus on whether F5 could deliver an earnings beat and raise its outlook—both of which occurred. F5 Earnings Preview

Insider Activity

In other F5 news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 6,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.19, for a total value of $2,171,178.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,832 shares in the company, valued at $7,295,158.08. The trade was a 22.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Kunal Anand sold 3,123 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.33, for a total transaction of $1,006,636.59. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 12,194 shares in the company, valued at $3,930,492.02. This represents a 20.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 22,579 shares of company stock worth $7,836,860 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of F5 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of F5 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of F5 from $356.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of F5 from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of F5 from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $382.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on F5

F5 Price Performance

F5 stock opened at $407.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $400.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.81. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.76 and a 52-week high of $435.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The network technology company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.73. F5 had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $865.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.16 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. F5 has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.140-4.260 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.210-17.330 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 12.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About F5

F5 Inc NASDAQ: FFIV specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company's core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5's product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

Further Reading

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