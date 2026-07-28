Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Takes Position in Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,041 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,180,117 shares of the company's stock worth $3,402,265,000 after acquiring an additional 536,265 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,829,140 shares of the company's stock worth $1,082,487,000 after purchasing an additional 449,815 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,084,645 shares of the company's stock worth $982,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,101 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,628,065 shares of the company's stock valued at $723,175,000 after purchasing an additional 109,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,431,704 shares of the company's stock valued at $657,209,000 after purchasing an additional 612,974 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer Daniels Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM opened at $83.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a one year low of $52.96 and a one year high of $88.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.90 and a 200 day moving average of $73.41.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 1.34%.Archer Daniels Midland's revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Archer Daniels Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Archer Daniels Midland's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ADM

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM's business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

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