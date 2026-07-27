Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Takes Position in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,341 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,880,000.

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A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TER. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 149.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $387.00 price target on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Teradyne from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Teradyne from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Teradyne from $350.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $394.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on TER

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other news, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 680 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total transaction of $256,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 7,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,304. The trade was a 8.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Shannon John Poulin sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.37, for a total transaction of $348,132.96. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,066 shares in the company, valued at $5,203,344.42. The trade was a 6.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 14,941 shares of company stock worth $5,444,112 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Price Performance

TER stock opened at $349.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.74. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.18 and a 52-week high of $487.91. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $382.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.65.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.45. Teradyne had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 22.55%.The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Teradyne's revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Teradyne's payout ratio is 9.63%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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