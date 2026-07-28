Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Takes Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,619 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 14.5% in the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 77,298 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $14,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 10,625 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 454,147 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $86,174,000 after buying an additional 62,846 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,359.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 440,420 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $83,570,000 after buying an additional 410,240 shares during the period. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company's stock.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $206.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $183.12 and a 200 day moving average of $189.30. The firm has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.69. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $155.94 and a one year high of $300.93.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.06. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 29.34% and a negative return on equity of 2,405.75%. The business had revenue of $782.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 2,336 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.99, for a total transaction of $408,776.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,776,741.32. The trade was a 12.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 6,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total value of $1,201,666.95. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 69,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,273,877.74. The trade was a 8.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 16,507 shares of company stock worth $2,925,710 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRSK. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $185.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $234.87.

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About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

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