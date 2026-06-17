Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 57.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,603 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 2,188 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp's holdings in Tesla were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $35,509,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Tesla Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $404.66 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $288.77 and a 52-week high of $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 371.25, a PEG ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $400.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $415.78.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The business had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Tesla's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total transaction of $1,048,133.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,864,085.80. This trade represents a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 57,824 shares of company stock valued at $21,657,588 in the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. China Renaissance reduced their price objective on Tesla from $382.00 to $372.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank upgraded Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Phillip Securities reduced their price objective on Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $404.37.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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