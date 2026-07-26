Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Has $957,000 Stock Holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. $OSIS

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lowered its stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS - Free Report) by 58.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,603 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 5,174 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp's holdings in OSI Systems were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OSIS. Abel Hall LLC boosted its position in OSI Systems by 3.6% during the first quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 815 shares of the technology company's stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 508 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Severin Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Severin Investments LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $345.00 to $279.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on OSI Systems from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OSI Systems has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $291.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on OSIS

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.84, for a total transaction of $5,636,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 253,044 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $71,317,920.96. This represents a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 4.30% of the company's stock.

OSI Systems Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $216.70 on Friday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.27 and a 12 month high of $311.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.22 and a 200-day moving average of $254.47.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $453.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.23 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 18.84%. OSI Systems's quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. OSI Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.300-10.550 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc NASDAQ: OSIS is a publicly traded technology company founded in 1987 and headquartered in Hawthorne, California. The company designs, develops and manufactures advanced security and inspection systems, optoelectronic devices and medical imaging equipment. Over its history, OSI Systems has grown its product offerings through internal research and development as well as strategic acquisitions, expanding its capabilities in mission-critical sensing and inspection technologies.

OSI Systems operates three primary business segments.

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