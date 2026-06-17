Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Invests $2.72 Million in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,542 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $2,723,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MU. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 295.8% in the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 4,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on MU shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Micron Technology to $800.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Micron Technology from $550.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Micron Technology from $530.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $788.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Micron Technology

Key Headlines Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total transaction of $10,112,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at $94,391,248.35. This represents a 9.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at $13,488,907.17. This trade represents a 10.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 146,000 shares of company stock worth $85,486,715 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU opened at $1,020.76 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.38 and a 52-week high of $1,110.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business's 50 day moving average price is $705.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $476.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.19 and a beta of 2.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $3.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 41.49%.The firm had revenue of $23.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 196 compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 59.23 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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