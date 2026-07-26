Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Makes New $1.29 Million Investment in Smurfit Westrock PLC $SW

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,295,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the fourth quarter worth $495,335,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Smurfit Westrock by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,127,677 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,397,057,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596,558 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its holdings in Smurfit Westrock by 81.9% in the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 18,400,418 shares of the company's stock valued at $793,978,000 after purchasing an additional 8,286,205 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Smurfit Westrock by 8,132.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,724,100 shares of the company's stock worth $221,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654,571 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP grew its position in Smurfit Westrock by 473.3% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,504,151 shares of the company's stock worth $174,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718,562 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $54.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SW

Smurfit Westrock Price Performance

Shares of Smurfit Westrock stock opened at $48.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Smurfit Westrock PLC has a twelve month low of $32.73 and a twelve month high of $52.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.60. The firm has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 67.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 1.22%.The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Smurfit Westrock PLC will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smurfit Westrock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4523 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Smurfit Westrock's dividend payout ratio is presently 251.39%.

Smurfit Westrock Profile

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

See Also

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