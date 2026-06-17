Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Purchases Shares of 6,546 Amphenol Corporation $APH

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,546 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Amphenol by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,553,498 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $17,102,440,000 after buying an additional 1,322,682 shares during the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP raised its position in Amphenol by 9,435.8% in the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 76,769,791 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $10,374,670,000 after buying an additional 75,964,718 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Amphenol by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,913,598 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $7,705,440,000 after buying an additional 888,526 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Amphenol by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,325,148 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $4,638,701,000 after buying an additional 17,387,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,318,652 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $4,087,372,000 after buying an additional 748,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $158.86 on Wednesday. Amphenol Corporation has a twelve month low of $92.22 and a twelve month high of $167.04. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $140.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.87. The company has a market capitalization of $195.43 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. Amphenol's revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's payout ratio is 28.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Amphenol from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amphenol from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 target price on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $178.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on APH

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,506,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $276,038,277.47. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350. Insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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