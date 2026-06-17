Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Reduces Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp cut its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 86.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,673 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 203,830 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp's holdings in Intel were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 271.8% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,201 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 25,001 shares during the last quarter. United Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Intel by 12.3% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,737 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 29.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 158,277 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,545,000 after buying an additional 36,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 9.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 828,352 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $18,556,000 after buying an additional 74,838 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Intel Stock Down 8.5%

NASDAQ INTC opened at $117.05 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $98.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $132.75. The company has a market capitalization of $588.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.79 and a beta of 2.21.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on INTC. Wolfe Research started coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Roth Mkm raised Intel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. HSBC raised Intel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. New Street Research started coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Intel from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $85.98.

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About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report).

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