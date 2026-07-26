Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in General Motors Company $GM

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp reduced its position in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 57.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,868 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after selling 20,224 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp's holdings in General Motors were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,158,403 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $2,615,121,000 after acquiring an additional 835,645 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,242,381 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $1,802,668,000 after purchasing an additional 267,477 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in General Motors by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,536,049 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $1,588,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,530 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 5.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,252,689 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $868,986,000 after purchasing an additional 748,831 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,225,518 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $1,059,668,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 99,239 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $8,445,238.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 592,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,399,794.20. This represents a 14.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,895 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $586,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 25,794 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,192,490. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 697,388 shares of company stock worth $57,752,596. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

More General Motors News

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Positive Sentiment: GM raised its 2026 profit outlook again after a strong quarter, reinforcing the view that earnings momentum is improving and giving bulls more confidence in the stock. Article Title

GM raised its 2026 profit outlook again after a strong quarter, reinforcing the view that earnings momentum is improving and giving bulls more confidence in the stock. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and media coverage after earnings has been favorable, with reports highlighting stronger fundamentals, disciplined pricing, and a valuation that still looks attractive versus peers. Article Title

Analyst and media coverage after earnings has been favorable, with reports highlighting stronger fundamentals, disciplined pricing, and a valuation that still looks attractive versus peers. Positive Sentiment: GM’s manufacturing investments, including the $157 million Missouri plant upgrade, suggest continued support for truck production and operational efficiency. Article Title

GM’s manufacturing investments, including the $157 million Missouri plant upgrade, suggest continued support for truck production and operational efficiency. Neutral Sentiment: GM and IONATE announced a smart-grid transformer deployment at a Michigan plant, a positive sustainability/efficiency step, but likely not a major near-term stock driver. Article Title

GM and IONATE announced a smart-grid transformer deployment at a Michigan plant, a positive sustainability/efficiency step, but likely not a major near-term stock driver. Neutral Sentiment: Reports of unusually large options trading and upbeat price-target chatter may reflect rising investor interest, but they do not by themselves change GM’s operating outlook. Article Title

Reports of unusually large options trading and upbeat price-target chatter may reflect rising investor interest, but they do not by themselves change GM’s operating outlook. Negative Sentiment: GM’s pullback on EVs after a roughly $10.9 billion charge underscores the cost of prior EV investments and reminds investors that the transition remains expensive and uncertain. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $91.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Motors from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $99.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Motors

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $82.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.24 and a 200 day moving average of $78.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $72.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.31. General Motors Company has a 12 month low of $51.69 and a 12 month high of $87.62.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.38. General Motors had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $48.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $47.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-14.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 13.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. General Motors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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