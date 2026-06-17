Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Sells 23,796 Shares of Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lowered its position in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) by 75.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,538 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 23,796 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp's holdings in Sandisk were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNDK. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sandisk during the third quarter valued at $1,970,388,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Sandisk during the third quarter valued at $491,053,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Sandisk during the third quarter valued at $297,293,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sandisk during the fourth quarter valued at $518,889,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Sandisk during the third quarter valued at $190,425,000.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Sandisk

In related news, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total value of $3,488,436.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 22,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,910,777.50. This trade represents a 9.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alper Ilkbahar sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,756.58, for a total transaction of $3,513,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 52,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,531,364.66. The trade was a 3.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 5,625 shares of company stock worth $8,913,497 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sandisk from $1,100.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Sandisk from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Arete Research raised shares of Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $1,825.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Sandisk from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1,200.00 to $2,300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,580.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SNDK

Sandisk Price Performance

SNDK stock opened at $1,991.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.93 billion, a PE ratio of 69.22 and a beta of 4.87. The company's 50-day moving average is $1,342.03 and its 200-day moving average is $778.73. Sandisk Corporation has a 1 year low of $40.10 and a 1 year high of $2,167.33.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Sandisk's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sandisk News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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