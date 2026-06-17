Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Trims Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp trimmed its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG - Free Report) by 79.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,312 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 24,129 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp's holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 12,386 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Republic Services by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 352,462 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $80,883,000 after buying an additional 143,704 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Republic Services by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,098,273 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $711,003,000 after buying an additional 409,142 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 93,182 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $21,383,000 after buying an additional 9,611 shares during the period. Finally, Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,934,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 60,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $213.31 per share, for a total transaction of $12,947,917.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 110,803,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,635,597,400.42. This represents a 0.05% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra M. Volpe sold 1,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total transaction of $380,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 58 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,254.24. The trade was a 96.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 987,150 shares of company stock worth $202,366,682. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $209.30 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.41 and a 52 week high of $251.17. The company's 50 day moving average is $208.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $64.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.41.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Republic Services had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Republic Services's dividend payout ratio is currently 36.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Republic Services from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, March 13th. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Republic Services from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $238.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $243.26.

View Our Latest Analysis on RSG

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc is a leading provider of non-hazardous solid waste and recycling services in the United States. The company offers a broad range of waste management solutions to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers, positioning itself as a full-service partner for everyday waste collection as well as specialized disposal needs.

Republic's core operations include curbside and commercial collection, transfer and hauling, materials recovery and recycling facilities, and landfill disposal.

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