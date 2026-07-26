London Co. of Virginia Buys Shares of 2,002,235 Restaurant Brands International Inc. $QSR

London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR - Free Report) TSE: QSR in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,002,235 shares of the restaurant operator's stock, valued at approximately $147,967,000. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 0.58% of Restaurant Brands International at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QSR. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 9,477.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,997,344 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $198,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966,048 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 188.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,335 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $3,469,000 after buying an additional 34,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,019,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

QSR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CL King set a $81.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $83.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

QSR stock opened at $72.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.50. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $74.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.24. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.33 and a 12-month high of $81.96.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR - Get Free Report) TSE: QSR last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.80% and a net margin of 9.96%.The business's revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Restaurant Brands International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.55%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc NYSE: QSR is a global quick-service restaurant company formed through the combination of established brands. The company's principal holdings include Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes, each of which operates under its own brand identity and menu. Restaurant Brands International's business is centered on developing and expanding these franchised restaurant systems, supporting franchisees with brand management, supply chain coordination, and marketing programs.

RBI's restaurants offer a range of quick-service food and beverage products: Burger King is known for its flame-grilled hamburgers and sandwiches, Tim Hortons for coffee, baked goods and breakfast items, and Popeyes for Louisiana-style fried chicken and seafood.

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