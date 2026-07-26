Go Pro
→ Your book attached (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

London Co. of Virginia Decreases Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. $EPRT

Written by MarketBeat
July 26, 2026
Essential Properties Realty Trust logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • London Co. of Virginia reduced its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter, selling 31,228 shares and ending with 983,262 shares worth about $29.9 million.
  • Essential Properties Realty Trust beat quarterly earnings and revenue expectations, reporting $0.34 EPS on revenue of $161.89 million, with revenue up 18.1% year over year.
  • The company raised its quarterly dividend to $0.32 per share, implying an annualized yield of 4.0%, while analysts generally remain positive with an average Buy rating and $36.11 target price.
  • Interested in Essential Properties Realty Trust? Here are five stocks we like better.

London Co. of Virginia trimmed its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT - Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 983,262 shares of the company's stock after selling 31,228 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned about 0.45% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $29,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Entropy Technologies LP increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 239.0% during the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 27,004 shares of the company's stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 19,038 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $294,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $847,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,323,745 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,189,000 after acquiring an additional 809,367 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 17.3% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the company's stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $32.34 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $30.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.88. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $28.95 and a one year high of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 8.17 and a quick ratio of 5.12.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 43.51% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $161.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $156.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Essential Properties Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.010-2.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust's previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio is presently 99.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EPRT shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Scotiabank upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $36.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EPRT

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: EPRT is a self-administered real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and manages single-tenant commercial properties subject to long-term, triple-net leases. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of small-box retail and industrial assets, including convenience stores, automotive service centers, quick-service restaurants, fitness centers and other necessity-based businesses. Under a triple-net lease structure, tenants assume responsibility for property taxes, insurance and most maintenance expenses, providing Essential Properties with predictable, stable cash flows.

Since its founding in April 2016 and its initial public offering later that year, Essential Properties has pursued a growth strategy focused on partnering with creditworthy tenants operating in densely populated trade areas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Essential Properties Realty Trust Right Now?

Before you consider Essential Properties Realty Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Essential Properties Realty Trust wasn't on the list.

While Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Cover
The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy

Nuclear energy is entering a new growth cycle as rising power demand, expanding data centers, and renewed policy support bring the sector back into focus. After strong gains in recent years, the most impactful phase of nuclear investment may still be ahead. This report highlights seven nuclear energy stocks positioned across the value chain—combining near-term revenue with long-term upside as next-generation technologies scale. Click the link below to unlock the full list.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Do this before December or regret it
Do this before December or regret it
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
Buy this stock tomorrow
Buy this stock tomorrow
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
By Nathan Reiff | July 21, 2026
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
By Nathan Reiff | July 23, 2026

Recent Videos

A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines