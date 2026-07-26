London Co. of Virginia Decreases Stock Position in Lamb Weston $LW

London Co. of Virginia cut its position in Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW - Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,969,879 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 108,912 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned about 1.43% of Lamb Weston worth $83,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,679,203 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $698,692,000 after acquiring an additional 43,766 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,824,690 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $411,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,801,585 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $300,812,000 after purchasing an additional 63,865 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,528,402 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $147,536,000 after purchasing an additional 21,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 2.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,286,305 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $190,869,000 after purchasing an additional 79,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company's stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts: Sign Up

Lamb Weston News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lamb Weston this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Lamb Weston from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $49.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on LW

Lamb Weston Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of LW opened at $49.57 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $44.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.25. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $37.62 and a twelve month high of $67.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 23.77%. Lamb Weston's revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Lamb Weston has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.950-3.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Lamb Weston's dividend payout ratio is currently 71.03%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston, traded on the NYSE under the symbol LW, is a leading global processor and supplier of frozen potato products. The company's portfolio includes a variety of potato-based items such as French fries, potato wedges, hash browns and specialty cuts tailored to the foodservice and retail grocery channels. Lamb Weston serves quick-service restaurants, full-service operators, grocery chains and food distributors, offering customized product formats, packaging solutions and seasoning options to meet evolving customer demands.

Founded in 1950 and headquartered in Eagle, Idaho, Lamb Weston has grown from a regional processor into one of the world's largest producers of frozen potato products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lamb Weston, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lamb Weston wasn't on the list.

While Lamb Weston currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here