London Co. of Virginia Has $213.72 Million Position in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

London Co. of Virginia lowered its holdings in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,537,928 shares of the coffee company's stock after selling 199,977 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned 0.22% of Starbucks worth $213,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 176,722 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $16,126,000 after acquiring an additional 81,952 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 47.0% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 3,642 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at $288,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 92.8% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,225 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 112,710 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $10,328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Starbucks

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Some recent analysis says Starbucks is seeing stronger customer traffic thanks to better service, faster operations, and improved store experience, which supports the idea that CEO Brian Niccol’s turnaround plan is starting to gain traction.

Some recent analysis says Starbucks is seeing stronger customer traffic thanks to better service, faster operations, and improved store experience, which supports the idea that CEO Brian Niccol’s turnaround plan is starting to gain traction. Positive Sentiment: Zacks recently included Starbucks on its list of top income stocks, suggesting some analysts still view the shares favorably despite the near-term noise.

Zacks recently included Starbucks on its list of top income stocks, suggesting some analysts still view the shares favorably despite the near-term noise. Neutral Sentiment: Reports that Starbucks plans to open 5,000 smaller-format stores point to a major footprint reset aimed at improving efficiency and adapting to changing customer habits. Starbucks plans 5,000 new stores, but they won’t look the same

Reports that Starbucks plans to open 5,000 smaller-format stores point to a major footprint reset aimed at improving efficiency and adapting to changing customer habits. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Brady Brewer’s recent stock sale was small and made under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan, so it is unlikely to be a major concern for investors on its own.

CEO Brady Brewer’s recent stock sale was small and made under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan, so it is unlikely to be a major concern for investors on its own. Negative Sentiment: Starbucks Korea is closing all stores early for mandatory history and social sensitivity training after backlash over a marketing campaign, following boycotts, a public apology, and an investigation. The controversy raises brand and sales risk in an important international market. Starbucks Korea to give staff history training after backlash over marketing campaign

Starbucks Korea is closing all stores early for mandatory history and social sensitivity training after backlash over a marketing campaign, following boycotts, a public apology, and an investigation. The controversy raises brand and sales risk in an important international market. Negative Sentiment: Separate coverage of the South Korea issue suggests the fallout is still weighing on sentiment and could pressure revenue if the boycott persists. Starbucks Korea Shuts Stores Early After Boycott Hits Revenue

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $101.68 on Wednesday. Starbucks Corporation has a twelve month low of $77.99 and a twelve month high of $108.88. The firm has a market cap of $115.88 billion, a PE ratio of 77.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.72 and a 200-day moving average of $94.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 3.89%.The company had revenue of $9.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Starbucks's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 187.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Starbucks from a "neutral" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price objective on Starbucks and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research cut Starbucks from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research raised Starbucks from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $107.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SBUX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brady Brewer sold 588 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 79,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,959,300. This trade represents a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 57,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,053,565. The trade was a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,687 shares of company stock valued at $863,707. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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