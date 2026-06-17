London Co. of Virginia Has $410.23 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

London Co. of Virginia lowered its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,105,993 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 132,657 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up about 2.4% of London Co. of Virginia's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 0.23% of Charles Schwab worth $410,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $1,994,189,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.4% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,209,187 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,024,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,381 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 716.5% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,101,463 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $209,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,095 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $169,104,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 292.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,206,320 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $210,637,000 after buying an additional 1,644,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company's stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $93.57 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1 year low of $83.96 and a 1 year high of $107.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.30. The company has a market capitalization of $162.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 37.99%.The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $116.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on SCHW

More Charles Schwab News

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $228,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 177,508 shares in the company, valued at $16,082,224.80. This represents a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $4,088,403.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 57,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,739,228. This trade represents a 41.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 59,700 shares of company stock worth $5,889,131 over the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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