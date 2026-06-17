London Co. of Virginia Has $58.74 Million Holdings in FedEx Corporation $FDX

London Co. of Virginia lessened its position in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX - Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,352 shares of the shipping service provider's stock after selling 9,867 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 0.09% of FedEx worth $58,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get FedEx alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 632 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 292 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on FedEx from $427.00 to $423.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on FedEx from $335.00 to $269.76 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $289.89 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $371.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FedEx

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 5,795 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $2,138,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,704,022. The trade was a 36.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kawal Preet sold 4,900 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.89, for a total value of $1,802,661.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,953 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,029,499.17. The trade was a 30.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,104 shares of company stock worth $17,599,006. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of FDX opened at $335.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $370.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47. FedEx Corporation has a 52-week low of $172.88 and a 52-week high of $345.36. The company has a market cap of $80.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $1.13. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 4.88%.The firm had revenue of $24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.51 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 19.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. FedEx's payout ratio is presently 30.87%.

Key Headlines Impacting FedEx

Here are the key news stories impacting FedEx this week:

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation NYSE: FDX is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx's core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider FedEx, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and FedEx wasn't on the list.

While FedEx currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here