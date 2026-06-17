London Co. of Virginia Lowers Stake in Ally Financial Inc. $ALLY

London Co. of Virginia reduced its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY - Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,314,895 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 289,688 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned 1.40% of Ally Financial worth $195,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 328.7% during the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 27,238 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 20,884 shares during the period. Capital Financial Group Inc. Co. ADV purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $477,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 46,377 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,883 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $790,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Stock Up 0.6%

ALLY opened at $45.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.38. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $47.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.18. Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. Ally Financial's payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

Insider Activity at Ally Financial

In other news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 39,675 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $1,792,119.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 477,627 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,574,411.59. The trade was a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie N. Richard sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total transaction of $210,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 93,927 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,958,083.78. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Ally Financial from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $54.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALLY

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc is a leading digital financial services company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan. The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking, lending, and insurance products designed for retail and commercial customers. Through its online-only platform, Ally Bank provides checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and home mortgages, emphasizing competitive rates and user-friendly mobile and web experiences.

In addition to its banking operations, Ally Financial is a major player in automotive financing and leasing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY - Free Report).

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