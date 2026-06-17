London Co. of Virginia Sells 179,052 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. $POST

London Co. of Virginia trimmed its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST - Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,586,633 shares of the company's stock after selling 179,052 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned 3.31% of Post worth $157,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Post in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Post by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 248 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Post in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Post by 332.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Post Stock Down 0.1%

POST opened at $92.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.33. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.85 and a 52 week high of $117.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Post (NYSE:POST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. Post had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business's revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Post

In related news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 6,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $649,839.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,107 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,586,990.35. This trade represents a 29.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Post News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Post this week:

Neutral Sentiment: No new earnings, guidance, acquisition, or restructuring news was reported for Post Holdings in the last 24-36 hours, so there is no obvious company-specific driver for the move.

No new earnings, guidance, acquisition, or restructuring news was reported for Post Holdings in the last 24-36 hours, so there is no obvious company-specific driver for the move. Neutral Sentiment: Recent reported fundamentals remain mixed but stable: Post recently beat EPS expectations, while revenue came in slightly below estimates, which may be limiting upside momentum.

Recent reported fundamentals remain mixed but stable: Post recently beat EPS expectations, while revenue came in slightly below estimates, which may be limiting upside momentum. Negative Sentiment: Shares were already trading below both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages before this latest session, suggesting the stock has been under technical pressure and may continue to face selling on weak market sentiment.

Shares were already trading below both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages before this latest session, suggesting the stock has been under technical pressure and may continue to face selling on weak market sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Higher leverage remains a consideration for investors, with debt-to-equity at 2.38, which can weigh on valuation in a cautious market.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Post from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Post from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Post from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Post in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Post from $127.00 to $119.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $119.40.

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About Post

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods company that operates as a holding company for a diverse portfolio of food and beverage brands. The company's principal activities include the production, marketing and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal, refrigerated and frozen foods, and nutritional beverages. Through its operating segments—Post Consumer Brands, Foodservice, Refrigerated Side Dishes & Bakery, and Active Nutrition—Post Holdings delivers a broad array of products to retail grocers, convenience stores, foodservice operators and e-commerce channels.

The Post Consumer Brands segment features a variety of hot and cold cereals under names such as Honey Bunches of Oats, Shredded Wheat and Pebbles.

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