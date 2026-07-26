London Co. of Virginia Sells 194,715 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. $ALSN

London Co. of Virginia decreased its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN - Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,905,273 shares of the auto parts company's stock after selling 194,715 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 2.30% of Allison Transmission worth $223,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 536.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 2,112.5% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allison Transmission news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 2,270 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $283,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,053 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $131,625. The trade was a 68.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Allison Transmission Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of ALSN opened at $122.15 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $115.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.95. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.01 and a 52 week high of $137.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.47. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 14.88%.The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Allison Transmission's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Allison Transmission from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allison Transmission has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $131.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Allison Transmission

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc is a global designer, manufacturer and seller of fully automatic transmissions and hybrid propulsion systems for commercial duty vehicles and off-highway equipment. The company's products are engineered to improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions and enhance performance across a broad range of industries. Allison's core transmission portfolio serves applications such as on-highway trucks and buses, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and military ground vehicles.

In addition to conventional automatic transmissions, Allison offers advanced hybrid systems that integrate electric motors with mechanical transmission components.

Further Reading

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