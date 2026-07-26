London Co. of Virginia Sells 36,678 Shares of Pool Corporation $POOL

London Co. of Virginia lowered its position in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL - Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 396,785 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 36,678 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned 1.09% of Pool worth $80,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Pool by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,563,373 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $794,825,000 after buying an additional 357,643 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Pool by 3,831.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,001,987 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $457,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,070 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pool by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,772 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $313,794,000 after acquiring an additional 23,736 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 837,658 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $191,614,000 after acquiring an additional 148,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter valued at $97,612,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company's stock.

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Pool News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Pool this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pool reported second-quarter revenue of about $1.82 billion, up 2% year over year, with adjusted EPS of $5.38 beating estimates. The company also said recurring maintenance demand and building materials growth helped offset softness elsewhere. Article Title

Pool reported second-quarter revenue of about $1.82 billion, up 2% year over year, with adjusted EPS of $5.38 beating estimates. The company also said recurring maintenance demand and building materials growth helped offset softness elsewhere. Positive Sentiment: Management confirmed its annual earnings outlook excluding CEO transition costs, suggesting the core business remains stable despite a mixed quarter. Article Title

Management confirmed its annual earnings outlook excluding CEO transition costs, suggesting the core business remains stable despite a mixed quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary has been mixed-to-neutral, with at least one firm maintaining a Hold rating after the earnings release, reinforcing a wait-and-see stance. Article Title

Analyst commentary has been mixed-to-neutral, with at least one firm maintaining a Hold rating after the earnings release, reinforcing a wait-and-see stance. Negative Sentiment: Gross margin declined and operating income fell, with management pointing to higher freight costs, customer mix, muted discretionary demand, and weak new pool construction as headwinds. Article Title

Gross margin declined and operating income fell, with management pointing to higher freight costs, customer mix, muted discretionary demand, and weak new pool construction as headwinds. Negative Sentiment: The company’s FY2026 EPS guidance of $10.66 to $10.96 came in below the market’s expectation, which may be weighing on investor sentiment. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

POOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $280.00 to $227.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Pool from $226.00 to $206.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Pool from $235.00 to $189.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pool from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $185.00 price target on Pool in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $235.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pool

Pool Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $183.77 on Friday. Pool Corporation has a twelve month low of $172.68 and a twelve month high of $336.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.05. Pool had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.17 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Pool has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.660-10.960 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Corporation will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is a positive change from Pool's previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Pool's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.84%.

Pool announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pool news, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $175.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,759,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 40,108 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,002.60. This trade represents a 33.21% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Stokely purchased 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $193.06 per share, for a total transaction of $193,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 16,230 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,133,363.80. This trade represents a 6.57% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have purchased 21,989 shares of company stock worth $4,042,747 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pool

Pool Corporation is a leading wholesale distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related outdoor living products. Headquartered in Covington, Louisiana, the company serves a diverse customer base that includes service professionals, independent retailers, high-volume builders, and national retail chains. Pool Corporation's extensive branch network enables it to maintain strong local customer relationships while leveraging its scale to source products efficiently from manufacturers around the world.

The company's product portfolio spans pool and spa chemicals, water treatment equipment, pumps, filters, heaters, automation and control systems, liners, safety covers, and cleaning accessories.

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