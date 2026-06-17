London Co. of Virginia Sells 37,079 Shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

London Co. of Virginia reduced its stake in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,320,289 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 37,079 shares during the period. Lowe's Companies accounts for 1.8% of London Co. of Virginia's portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 0.24% of Lowe's Companies worth $318,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lowe's Companies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 630,956 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $152,161,000 after buying an additional 21,119 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,441 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $107,664,000 after purchasing an additional 25,609 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 207,797 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $50,112,000 after purchasing an additional 17,225 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 993,332 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $239,552,000 after purchasing an additional 22,175 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 134.3% in the third quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,252 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $14,137,000 after purchasing an additional 32,240 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $300.00 to $293.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Lowe's Companies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $305.00 to $278.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $264.57.

View Our Latest Report on LOW

Lowe's Companies Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of LOW opened at $223.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $228.01 and a 200 day moving average of $246.01. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.40 and a twelve month high of $293.06.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.51% and a negative return on equity of 67.96%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Lowe's Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. Lowe's Companies's payout ratio is 40.57%.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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