London Co. of Virginia Sells 444,342 Shares of Ingevity Corporation $NGVT

London Co. of Virginia decreased its position in shares of Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT - Free Report) by 99.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,428 shares of the company's stock after selling 444,342 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia's holdings in Ingevity were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NGVT. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,189,524 shares of the company's stock worth $65,650,000 after acquiring an additional 15,562 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Ingevity by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,111,158 shares of the company's stock worth $65,758,000 after purchasing an additional 79,059 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Ingevity by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,040,944 shares of the company's stock worth $61,603,000 after purchasing an additional 138,859 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ingevity by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,020,945 shares of the company's stock worth $60,420,000 after purchasing an additional 87,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ingevity by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 867,915 shares of the company's stock worth $51,363,000 after purchasing an additional 60,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Ingevity from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingevity currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $80.00.

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Ingevity Trading Up 0.0%

NGVT stock opened at $73.28 on Monday. Ingevity Corporation has a 12 month low of $39.74 and a 12 month high of $79.29. The firm's 50-day moving average is $71.08 and its 200 day moving average is $70.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.83, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $254.73 million. Ingevity had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a positive return on equity of 207.82%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Ingevity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-5.200 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ingevity Corporation will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ingevity

In related news, SVP Terrance M. Dyer sold 496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $33,971.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,202 shares of the company's stock, valued at $493,264.98. This represents a 6.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation, traded as NGVT, is a specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina. The company operates two primary business units: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Chemicals segment produces and markets specialty chemicals derived largely from wood and other natural feedstocks, including rosin acids, tall oil fatty acids and esters, as well as specialty petroleum resins. These products serve a broad range of industries, including paper, adhesives, coatings, oilfield drilling and consumer goods.

The Performance Materials segment develops and manufactures activated carbon products and composites for applications such as automotive emissions control, industrial air and water purification, and spill containment.

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