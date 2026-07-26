London Co. of Virginia Sells 81,371 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. $ATR

London Co. of Virginia trimmed its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR - Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 828,780 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 81,371 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned 1.30% of AptarGroup worth $104,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 28.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,399 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in AptarGroup by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,716 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $13,164,000 after buying an additional 16,145 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in AptarGroup by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,402 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 747 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ATR. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of AptarGroup from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $170.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AptarGroup

AptarGroup Stock Performance

AptarGroup stock opened at $132.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.23 and a 1 year high of $163.09. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.39. The company's 50-day moving average is $121.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.22.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. AptarGroup had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $982.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. AptarGroup has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.400 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. AptarGroup's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AptarGroup news, EVP Irene Elizabeth Hudson sold 1,264 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total transaction of $156,015.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,676.40. The trade was a 46.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 3,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $400,328.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,049,253.58. This trade represents a 11.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc is a global provider of advanced dispensing, sealing and protection solutions for consumer and pharmaceutical markets. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products that enable the controlled delivery of liquids, gels, powders and aerosols. Its customer base spans beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors, where innovation in packaging and drug‐delivery devices drives brand differentiation and regulatory compliance.

In the consumer markets, AptarGroup offers pumps, actuators, valves, closures and specialized bottles engineered for precision, convenience and sustainability.

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