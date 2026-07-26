London Co. of Virginia Trims Stake in Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

London Co. of Virginia lessened its holdings in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER - Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,544,068 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 217,316 shares during the quarter. Aercap makes up about 2.2% of London Co. of Virginia's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. London Co. of Virginia owned about 1.52% of Aercap worth $348,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Aercap by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 92,152 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $12,641,000 after buying an additional 20,808 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Aercap during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,046,000. Inceptionr LLC grew its position in shares of Aercap by 332.5% during the 1st quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 11,493 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Aercap by 23.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 769,611 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $105,575,000 after acquiring an additional 144,857 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Aercap by 37.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,298 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

AER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Aercap from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Aercap from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Aercap from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Aercap from $164.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Aercap from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $168.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Aercap

Aercap Stock Up 1.9%

Aercap stock opened at $151.33 on Friday. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 52 week low of $105.65 and a 52 week high of $155.99. The stock has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company's 50-day moving average price is $143.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Aercap (NYSE:AER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aercap had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 17.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aercap Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Aercap's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.01%.

Aercap declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Aercap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. NYSE: AER is a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance company that acquires, leases, sells and manages commercial aircraft and engines. Its core services include operating leases, finance leases, sale-and-leaseback transactions, aircraft trading and remarketing, and asset management for airline customers. The company also provides related commercial and technical support services designed to optimize fleet utilization and residual values over the life cycle of aircraft and engines.

Operating with a broad global footprint, AerCap serves airlines and other aviation customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

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