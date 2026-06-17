London Co. of Virginia Trims Stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. $CWST

London Co. of Virginia reduced its position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST - Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 547,044 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 78,384 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned 0.86% of Casella Waste Systems worth $53,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 117,734 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $11,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,509 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 4,714 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 279,121 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $27,337,000 after purchasing an additional 11,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,615 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CWST stock opened at $86.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 787.80 and a beta of 0.77. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.05 and a 52-week high of $118.42. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $84.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 0.38%.The company had revenue of $457.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $454.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Casella Waste Systems

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director Michael K. Burke sold 2,305 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $201,825.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,042.88. The trade was a 14.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edmond Coletta sold 12,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total value of $1,119,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 140,118 shares in the company, valued at $12,548,968.08. The trade was a 8.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 3.78% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CWST shares. Barclays upgraded Casella Waste Systems from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Casella Waste Systems presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $111.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc is a regional resource management company headquartered in Rutland, Vermont. Established in 1975, the company has grown from a single-truck operation into a multi-state provider of integrated waste management solutions. Casella offers a comprehensive range of services, including residential, commercial and industrial waste collection, transfer station operations, landfill disposal, recycling processing and organics management.

Through a network of solid waste transfer stations, recycling facilities and landfills, Casella serves communities primarily across the northeastern United States and parts of the mid-Atlantic region.

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