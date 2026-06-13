Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys 36,885 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 278,636 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 36,885 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $91,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $22,384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,231 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $340,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $377,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 17,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,320,775. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Erste Group Bank upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $407.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UnitedHealth Group

Key UnitedHealth Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: UNH saw unusual bullish options activity, with investors buying 215,330 call contracts on Friday — about 120% above normal volume — a sign traders are positioning for more upside.

UNH saw unusual bullish options activity, with investors buying 215,330 call contracts on Friday — about 120% above normal volume — a sign traders are positioning for more upside. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to turn more constructive: Erste Group recently nudged up FY2027 earnings estimates and kept a Buy rating, adding to the recent wave of positive commentary around the shares.

Analysts continue to turn more constructive: Erste Group recently nudged up FY2027 earnings estimates and kept a Buy rating, adding to the recent wave of positive commentary around the shares. Positive Sentiment: The company confirmed it will report second-quarter 2026 results on July 16, which keeps a near-term catalyst on the calendar and may be supporting investor interest as expectations build.

The company confirmed it will report second-quarter 2026 results on July 16, which keeps a near-term catalyst on the calendar and may be supporting investor interest as expectations build. Positive Sentiment: UnitedHealth also approved its quarterly dividend of $2.32 per share and rejected an independent board chair proposal at its annual meeting, reinforcing its capital-return profile and management control.

UnitedHealth also approved its quarterly dividend of $2.32 per share and rejected an independent board chair proposal at its annual meeting, reinforcing its capital-return profile and management control. Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles highlight UNH’s rebound toward new highs and its renewed appeal as a defensive healthcare and income stock, but these pieces are largely commentary rather than new company-specific developments.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of UNH stock opened at $408.34 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $234.60 and a 1-year high of $415.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $362.28 and a 200 day moving average of $326.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.64.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.76 by $0.47. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.68%.The business had revenue of $111.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.20 EPS. The business's revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $2.32 dividend. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $9.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.77%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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