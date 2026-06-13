Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 56,576 Shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its stake in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 976,256 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 56,576 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.17% of Lowe's Companies worth $235,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $7,889,000 after purchasing an additional 17,413 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 22.3% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 1.3% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 12,124 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 13.1% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,378 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company's stock.

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Lowe's Companies Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of LOW opened at $220.57 on Friday. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.40 and a 12-month high of $293.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.86. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $228.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.14.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.06. Lowe's Companies had a negative return on equity of 67.96% and a net margin of 7.51%.The business had revenue of $23.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Lowe's Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Lowe's Companies's payout ratio is currently 40.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on LOW. William Blair began coverage on Lowe's Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set an "overweight" rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Lowe's Companies from $320.00 to $270.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial lowered Lowe's Companies from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Lowe's Companies from $303.00 to $281.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Lowe's Companies from $305.00 to $278.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $264.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LOW

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

See Also

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