Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 72,231 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,361,384 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 72,231 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for about 1.0% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.19% of Charles Schwab worth $335,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 13,005 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,339 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 41,406 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 622,535 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $62,197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,813 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Charles Schwab News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $91.04 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $91.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.25. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a one year low of $83.96 and a one year high of $107.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $4,088,403.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 57,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,739,228. This represents a 41.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 7,941 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $794,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 29,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,986,600. This represents a 21.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,131. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Argus set a $108.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, April 20th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $116.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Company Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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